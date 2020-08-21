Acting has given me the opportunity to live different lives, says ‘The Gone Game’ star Shweta Tripathi

Actress Shweta Tripathi says that she is happy about her decision to become an actor as it has helped her live different lives and gain new experiences. The Mirzapur star also opens up about shooting for her latest show The Gone Game during the Covid-19 lockdown and reveals that it was a challenging experience as things had to be filmed remotely as opposed to on a set.

(Edited excerpts from interview with DH)

The Gone Game has received rave reviews from all corners. What prompted you to take it up?

The Gone Game has a well-written exciting script. For me, the script is always the most important thing about a project. I was excited about getting work during the lockdown as all shoots had stopped at that point. Moreover, this is my first show from the thriller genre.

How was the experience of shooting for the show ‘remotely’?

My portions were shot in my house by my husband. After shooting for the show he told me that his respect for DOPs has increased a lot. When you are shooting at home, you are essentially the HOD (Head of Department) of everything and have to take care of the minute details also. Everyone at home (especially the in-laws) was were cooperative. Generally speaking, Support from the family is quite important.

How different an experience is doing a web show when compared to doing a film?

The platform does not really matter that much for an actor. However, as most web shows are episodic, the journey of the character is different and detailed. It is a challenge for the writer to keep the audience hooked.

How did the acting bug bite you?

Keeday ne toh bachpan mein hi kaat liya tha. I always wanted to be an actor and performing gave be a certain joy. In a way, acting has given me the opportunity to live different lives. I had never held a gun but that changed with Mirzapur. Similarly, I dressed up like a bride on a couple of occasions even before the actual marriage.

How did you cope with the lockdown?

I love working, so the lockdown was not easy. However, I soon realised that holding on to the silver lining is important. I used the opportunity to work out and have home food.

What expectations can one have from the second season of Mirzapur?

The second season will have more depth and gravity because of the way the first season had ended. The graph of the first season of any show is different from that of the second one.