Aditi Rao Hydari dazzles Cannes in Gauri & Nainika creation; See Pics

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari made a stunning appearance at Cannes, walking the red carpet in a halter-neck floral dress by designers Gauri and Nainika. The dress, adorned with vibrant floral patterns, showcased Aditi's elegance and style, drawing widespread admiration at the prestigious event.