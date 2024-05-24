Home
Aditi Rao Hydari dazzles Cannes in Gauri & Nainika creation; See Pics

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari made a stunning appearance at Cannes, walking the red carpet in a halter-neck floral dress by designers Gauri and Nainika. The dress, adorned with vibrant floral patterns, showcased Aditi's elegance and style, drawing widespread admiration at the prestigious event.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 24 May 2024, 10:11 IST
Actor Aditi Rao Hydari walked the red carpet of the 77th Cannes Film Festival in a halter-neck floral dress, along with a long trail by ace designer duo Gauri and Nainika.

Credit: Instagram/@aditiraohydari

Aditi wore a dramatic high-low dress by Gauri and Nainika from their Fall Winter 2024 collection.

Credit: Instagram/@aditiraohydari

The dress, featured a bold yellow floral prints reminiscing of blooming peonies, exuding a cheerful energy.

Credit: Instagram/@aditiraohydari

A stylish belt cinched the waist, and added a touch of sophistication to the flowing silhouette.

Credit: Instagram/@aditiraohydari

Aditi completed her look with matching golden accessories.

Credit: Instagram/@aditiraohydari

Published 24 May 2024, 10:11 IST
