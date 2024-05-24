Aditi Rao Hydari dazzles Cannes in Gauri & Nainika creation; See Pics

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari walked the red carpet of the 77th Cannes Film Festival in a halter-neck floral dress, along with a long trail by ace designer duo Gauri and Nainika.
Credit: Instagram/@aditiraohydari
Aditi wore a dramatic high-low dress by Gauri and Nainika from their Fall Winter 2024 collection.
Credit: Instagram/@aditiraohydari
The dress, featured a bold yellow floral prints reminiscing of blooming peonies, exuding a cheerful energy.
Credit: Instagram/@aditiraohydari
A stylish belt cinched the waist, and added a touch of sophistication to the flowing silhouette.
Credit: Instagram/@aditiraohydari
Aditi completed her look with matching golden accessories.
Credit: Instagram/@aditiraohydari
Published 24 May 2024, 10:11 IST