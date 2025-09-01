Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

After Mithun Chakraborty, this Bollywood actress comes on board for Rajinikanth’s 'Jailer 2'

While the first installment featured a galaxy of stars from across the film industries, Nelson is raising the stakes in part 2 with even more high-profile additions.
Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 09:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 September 2025, 09:30 IST
Entertainment NewsMithun ChakrabortyTrendingRajinikanthVidya Balan

Follow us on :

Follow Us