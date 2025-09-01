After Mithun Chakraborty, this Bollywood actress comes on board for Rajinikanth’s 'Jailer 2'

<p>After wrapping up the Kerala schedule, director Nelson and his team have moved on to the next schedule of <em>Jailer 2</em> at Chennai’s Adityaram Studios, where a grand set has been erected to shoot key scenes of the Rajinikanth-starrer. While the first installment featured a galaxy of stars from across the film industry, Nelson is raising the stakes in part 2 with even more high-profile additions.</p><p>Alongside a powerful line-up that already includes Mohanlal, Ramya Krishnan and Shivarajkumar, the sequel now brings Bollywood legend Mithun Chakraborty into the high-octane action entertainer.</p><p>DH has also learned that Sun Pictures has roped in Bollywood actress Vidya Balan for this project. Vidya has been in Chennai for the past few weeks, and buzz has it that she has filmed some of her portions already. A source close to the project suggests that she plays a key role and will be seen making her entry at a crucial twist in the story.</p>.<p>While Vidya Balan may not be a regular face in Tamil cinema, her South Indian roots have earned her a considerable following in Tamil Nadu. She previously appeared in a cameo in Ajith Kumar’s <em>Ner Konda Paarvai</em> (2019).</p><p>The surprises don’t end just yet; Malayalam actress Anna Rajan, who grabbed headlines for her role in <em>Angamaly Diaries</em>, is making her debut in the Kollywood industry with <em>Jailer 2</em>.</p>.Telugu superstar Nagarjuna to play villain opposite Rajinikanth in 'Jailer 2'.<p>Returning actors from the first part, Ramya Krishnan and Shivarajkumar, are confirmed to reprise their roles, with Nagarjuna reportedly playing a baddie one more time in Rajinikanth’s movie. The film is progressing at a steady pace and is expected to wrap up by December 2025.</p><p><em>Jailer 2</em> is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and the movie will show Rajinikanth reprising his role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian for one more time. Backed by Kalanidhi Maran under Sun Pictures, the makers are planning a theatrical release in the first half of 2026.</p>