After Nagarjuna, Dhanush's bodyguards misbehave with fans; video sparks debate

Dhanush recently found himself at the centre of a heated controversy after an incident involving his security team at the Juhu Beach. The incident occurred when Dhanush arrived at the Juhu Beach to shoot for Kubera with Nagarjuna. Knowing this, Dhanush's fans gathered there to catch a glimpse of the star.

According to onlookers, the situation quickly escalated when Dhanush's security team began aggressively pushing fans who were trying to record the actor on their smartphones. The visuals of Dhanush’s bodyguards misbehaving with the fans are going viral on social media.