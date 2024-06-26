After Nagarjuna, Dhanush's bodyguards misbehave with fans; video sparks debate

Dhanush recently found himself at the centre of a heated controversy after an incident involving his security team at the Juhu Beach. The incident occurred when Dhanush arrived at the Juhu Beach to shoot for Kubera with Nagarjuna. Knowing this, Dhanush's fans gathered there to catch a glimpse of the star.
According to onlookers, the situation quickly escalated when Dhanush's security team began aggressively pushing fans who were trying to record the actor on their smartphones. The visuals of Dhanush’s bodyguards misbehaving with the fans are going viral on social media.
For the shoot, Dhanush had arrived in a full sleeves shirt paired with blue denims and a pair of slippers. The viral video shows Dhanush’s bodyguard pushing away the people who had gathered there to catch a glimpse of the actor. These visuals have sparked a debate online with netizens lashing the actor for ill-treating fans.
Dhanush and Nagarjuna were in Mumbai to shoot for their upcoming movie Kubera helmed by Sekhar Kammula, and were seen filming some crucial portions at some picturesque locations.
Earlier, a video of Nagarjuna’s security person misbehaving with a cafe staff at the airport had gone viral. Nagarjuna’s bodyguard was seen pushing the staff away making him stumble and fall.
However, hours later, Nagarjuna took to his social media account and apologised for the incident.
On the work front, Dhanush is preparing for the release of his 50th film, Raayan, which is all set to release on July 26. In addition to directing the film, Dhanush has also written the story and is acting in the movie.
Published 26 June 2024, 07:09 IST