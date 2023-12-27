After ‘slap’ row, Bigg Boss 17's Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain court controversy by getting cozy under blanket

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, participants in Bigg Boss 17, have recently been at the center of a controversy. A video of the couple, which has rapidly spread across social media platforms, shows them intimately close under a blanket within the Bigg Boss house. The footage, which doesn't clearly show their faces, has sparked outrage among the online community, leading to calls for their removal from the reality show hosted by Salman Khan.
Social media users have expressed their dismay and criticism regarding the couple's behavior. One viewer commented, "They’ve violated the rules! They should be removed from the show." Another added, "This doesn’t seem appropriate for a family-friendly program. In the past, even couples weren't allowed to share a bed... perhaps the show is trying to boost its ratings by allowing such behavior."
In defense of Ankita, a fan criticised the sharing of the private moment, calling for respect and decency. The fan pointed out, "Ankita is known for her cuddling habit, as she herself mentioned in an interview. Spreading such content for mere likes is disgraceful."
Ankita Lokhande and her husband, entrepreneur Vicky Jain, tied the knot in December 2021 and joined the Bigg Boss 17 cast together in October. Known for their dynamic presence, including intense arguments and verbal disputes, the couple frequently makes headlines.
Another incident involving the couple had previously gone viral. In that video, Vicky appeared to be making a slapping gesture towards Ankita. This caused a stir among viewers, but Vicky later clarified the situation, explaining, "I was just moving my blanket in frustration. It's wrong to make such serious allegations lightly."
Ankita's mother too, came to Vicky's defence, saying that such behaviour was impossible from him.
"This is not true. Wo aisa kabhi nahi kar sakta. Wo bahot loving couple hai, ek dusro ko bahot pyaar karte hain (He cannot ever do something like this. They're a very loving couple and love each other a lot)," she said.
