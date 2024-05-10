Wads of banknotes recovered from man's house in Bhopal; probe on

The man has claimed that he works in the money exchange business, police said.

Speaking to ANI, Bhopal Zone-1 DCP, Priyanka Shukla said, "He says that he has been working in the line of money exchange for the last 18 years under which he collects damaged notes in the denomination of Rs 5, Rs 10 and Rs 20, collects his commission and provides new notes to customers. So wads of currency notes - both damaged notes and new notes - have been recovered. Counting is being done."

She further said that the Income Tax department has also been contacted in this regard.

"Income Tax Department has been informed about the same. The Department says that if the cash amounts to more than Rs 10 lakhs, they will take cognisance of it...Counting it still underway", she said.

Khatri did not provide any document of authorisation to the police. The investigation is currently under way.