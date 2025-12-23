<p>2025 has been a significant year for music director Ajaneesh Loknath, who has made a mark with his work in <em>Ulidavaru Kandante</em>, <em>Kirik Party</em>, <em>Diya</em>, and <em>Kantara</em>. Ajaneesh’s debut production <em>Just Married</em> hit the screens this year. In addition, <em>Kantara – Chapter 1</em> and <em>The Devil</em>, for which he scored music, were also released.</p><p>And now, actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sudeep">Sudeep</a>’s <em>Mark</em> is all set for release. This is Ajaneesh’s third project with Sudeep. After <em>Vikrant Rona</em> and <em>Max</em>, Ajaneesh is set to shine with his music through <em>Mark</em>.</p><p>Talking about <em>Mark</em>, Ajaneesh said, "Every film is a challenge. Every director’s ideas are different, aren’t they? Compared to <em>Max</em>, <em>Mark</em> has a fast-paced script. The making and cast are also bigger. This film with a bigger canvas has become even more 'massy'. <em>Max</em> had a story that takes place in one place in one night. This was shot in many places. Keeping up with that pace was a big challenge for me. When we take up a film, we check the background score for the scenes. For <em>Mark</em>, we did not get such an opportunity. We had to start from the high point at once. Earlier, I had given the background music for a Telugu film called <em>Virupaksha</em> in just six days. I did the background score for <em>Mark</em> in 20-25 days. We completed the project in just four-and-a-half months."</p>.Kichcha Sudeep takes the kitchen route to keep his guests happy.<p><strong>'Liked Saanvi's voice'</strong></p><p>"In <em>Max</em>, there was no opportunity for us to use a song like ‘Mast Malaika’. In <em>Mark</em>, this song also got a context. ‘Ra..Ra..Rakkamma’ from the movie <em>Vikrant Rona</em> was a big hit. Now, through ‘Mast Malaika’, Sudeep’s dance skills have once again been presented to the fans. My director, C R Bobby, selects the singers herself. Bobby had said that Sudeep’s daughter Saanvi should sing the song. This was brought to Sudeep’s attention. We decided to test Saanvi’s voice for ‘Mast Malaika’ and get Sudeep’s consent to use it in the movie. I liked her voice; and then I informed Sudeep of this decision," said Ajaneesh.</p>.<p><strong>'Sudeep, an inspiration to all of us'</strong></p><p>‘It is a pleasure to work with Sudeep. His quality of giving us complete freedom inspires us to work freely. We have a desire to score music for more movies at this pace. This is a team effort. Sudeep was at the forefront and encouraged everyone...If there is such motivation, we can bring out films in two-and-a-half months," said Ajaneesh.</p><p>"This is the first time that a background score has been done for a Kannada film in such a short period. Also, I had prepared approximately 17 to 20 character themes during this period," said the music director.</p>