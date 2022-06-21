'Drishyam 2' all set to release on November 18

Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu-starrer 'Drishyam 2' all set to release on November 18

The movie is a sequel to the 2015 crime thriller 'Drishyam', which was a Hindi remake of the Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam movie

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 21 2022, 15:01 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2022, 15:03 ist
'Drishyam' 2015 film poster. Credit: IMDb

Abhishek Pathak directorial Drishyam 2 starring Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna and Tabu is all set to hit the theatres on November 18.

The movie is a sequel to the 2015 crime thriller Drishyam, which was a Hindi remake of the Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam movie.

It features Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta. The film shoot will wrap up today in Hyderabad.

While in Drishyam Ajay's character Vijay Salgaonkar was seen protecting his family after an incident involving his elder daughter created issues for them that led to police investigation. The makers have assured that the sequel is going to be more thrilling.

Ajay will be seen reprising the role of Vijay Salgaonkar in the crime-thriller.

Drishyam 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey and Shiv Chanana.

The film is presented by Viacom18 Studios, T-Series and Panorama Studios.

The 2015 Hindi film Drishyam was directed by late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat.

The sequel to the Malayalam film Drishyam was released on February 19, 2021.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Drishyam
drishyam 2
Ajay Devgn
Tabu
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

You don't have to be an artist to be creative!

You don't have to be an artist to be creative!

Healing the mind and body with a yogic lifestyle

Healing the mind and body with a yogic lifestyle

Bird hits, trees cause for concern at Patna airport

Bird hits, trees cause for concern at Patna airport

No nukes? Ukraine-Russian war to shape world's arsenal

No nukes? Ukraine-Russian war to shape world's arsenal

 