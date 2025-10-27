<p>After winning hearts with its laugh riot trailer, <em>De De Pyaar De 2</em> is ready to turn up the heat. With R Madhavan and Meezaan Jafri adding new twists to Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh’s love story, the madness is just getting wilder in the sequel.</p><p>While fans are still gushing over the romantic track, Raat Bhar from the film, the makers are now all set to drop another banger, a Honey Singh single that’s poised to become the wedding song for uncles. The song will mark an exciting reunion between Honey Singh and Ajay Devgn as they team up once again to create musical magic that’s bound to rule everyone's playlists.</p><p>"We’ve had songs for couples, friends, heartbreaks and weddings, but for the first time, Ajay Devgn and Honey Singh bring you a track specially made for the uncles to groove to," says the maker. The song will witness Ajay Devgn like never before-vibing and grooving with Rakul Preet Singh, bringing her irresistible oomph factor.</p>.<p>This wedding season, it’s time for all the uncles to raise a toast as the ultimate track drops on 29th October, 2025.</p><p>Directed by Anshul Sharma, <em>De De Pyaar De 2</em> is produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, along with Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The movie is all set for a theatrical release on 14th November, 2025.</p>