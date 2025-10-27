Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Ajay Devgn & Honey Singh set to drop 'ultimate dance song for uncles' in 'De De Pyaar De 2'

This wedding season, it’s time for all the uncles to raise a toast as the ultimate track drops on 29th October, 2025.
Last Updated : 27 October 2025, 12:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2025, 12:28 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsAjay DevgnTrendingHoney SinghBollywood music

Follow us on :

Follow Us