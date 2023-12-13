Akshay Kumar starts shooting for 'Welcome 3'

Mumbai: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Wednesday said he has started shooting for the third part of the comedy film franchise Welcome.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the upcoming movie in the series is titled Welcome To The Jungle. It is scheduled to be released in the theatres on December 20, 2024.

Akshay shared the film update on the microblogging site X and wrote: 'Absolute madness of masti begins as we start the shoot of #WelcomeToTheJungle. Will need your wishes for this rollercoaster full of all things fun and crazy. #Welcome3," the actor captioned a video from the set.