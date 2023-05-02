Alia Bhatt makes impressive Met Gala debut in stunning white dress

Alia makes impressive Met Gala debut in white dress

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • May 02 2023, 11:23 ist
  • updated: May 02 2023, 11:23 ist
British actress Alia Bhatt arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York. Credit: AFP Photo

Dressed in an ivory ball gown embellished with 100,000 pearls hand beaded in India, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt made an impressive debut at the 2023 Met Gala here.

This year, the gala, which takes place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, paid tribute to the legendary German designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at 85.

The theme was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, and the dress code was “in honour of Karl.”

Alia wore an atelier Prabal Gurung ivory silk tulle and satin face organza exaggerated basque waist ball gown with hand beaded pearls.

For her maiden appearance at the 'fashion's biggest night', the Indian star said she wanted to wear something that felt authentic and was "proudly made in India".

"The embroidery, made with 100,000 pearls, is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I’m so proud to wear you for my first Met," she wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photographs from the gala.

The 30-year-old, who is set to make her Hollywood debut with action movie Heart of Stone, said she has always been fascinated with the iconic Chanel brides, dressed by Lagerfeld, and her look was inspired by them.

"Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look," Alia added.

The actor completed her look with a bow of pearls on her hair and ring stack as well as a knuckle duster.

Fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania was behind creating Alia's look for the event.

Met Gala 2023 was attended by some of the biggest international stars, including Rihanna, Naomi Campbell, Miranda Kerr, Doja Cat, Serena Williams, this year's best actress Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, Pedro Pascal, Lilly Collins, Salma Hayek, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Penelope Cruz, among others.

