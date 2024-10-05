Alia Bhatt's surprise appearance at Alan Walker’s concert in Bengaluru makes fans go gaga

<p>Alia Bhatt just launched the 'Bhramastra<em>'</em> of promotions ahead of <em>Jigra</em> release with her surprise appearance at Grammy-winning Norwegian DJ Alan Walker’s concert in Bengaluru and fans can't keep calm!</p><p>The actor was greeted with loud cheers from fans as she walked on to the stage saying “Namaskara Bengaluru. Surprise, surprise". </p><p>Alia partnered with Alan during his Bollywood-infused EDM set. Meanwhile, a song from <em>Jigra</em> -<em>Chal Kudiye</em> played in the background. </p>.<p>Donning a blue off-shoulder co-ord set for the promotion, the actor took to her Instagram stories and wrote - “A very #Jigra collab", to share the excitement. </p>.<p>Directed by Vasan Bala, <em>Jigra</em> follows the journey of Alia's character who goes to great lengths to free her brother, played by Vedang Raina, who is behind the bars.</p><p>The film is slated to hit the big screens on October 11.</p>.'Alpha': Alia Bhatt & Sharvari's spy drama eyes Christmas 2025 release!.<p><em>Jigra</em> is backed by Alia's Eternal Sunshine Productions and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and is written by Bala. It was previously scheduled to be released on September 27.</p><p>Alia was last seen in Karan Johar's <em>Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani</em>, whereas Raina made his acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film <em>The Archies</em>.</p><p>Apart from this, Alia will be seen in <em>Alpha</em>, Yash Raj Films’ next Spy Universe movie along with Sharvari in the lead role. The film will be in the theatres on December 25, 2025, the studio announced on Friday.</p><p>Billed as the first female-led YRF Spy Universe film, the movie is directed by Shiv Rawail, who previously helmed the banner's Netflix series <em>The Railway Men.</em></p>