Allu Arjun to attend IIFA Utsavam 2024: South Indian cinema’s biggest night

Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun, who is celebrated as both the Stylish and the Icon Star, is all set to grace IIFA Utsavam 2024 – the multifaceted South Indian Cinematic Extravaganza in Abu Dhabi in September.
The highly anticipated IIFA Utsavam 2024 will be held in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi. The grand celebration of South Indian cinema takes center stage on Yas Island on September 6 and 7 under the honourable patronage of Sheikh Nahayan Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance & Coexistence.
“It's been an incredible journey in the industry, and I am immensely thankful for the love and support from my ardent global fans. The remarkable reception to Pushpa 2: The Rule has been nothing short of heart-warming, as it gears up for a global cinema release on December 6th. Super excited to strengthen my bond with the industry and my fans across the globe at the dynamic global platform of IIFA Utsavam. I'm delighted to be a part of a prestigious global platform that unites and honours South Indian cinema. Can’t wait for IIFA Utsavam’s cinematic showdown this September 2024 in the remarkable city of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.”
Following the monumental success of Pushpa: The Rise, which took the world by storm and established itself as a global phenomenon, AA’s highly anticipated sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, is set for a grand worldwide release on December 6th, 2024. Allu's stellar performance and portrayal of Pushpa Raj, which deeply resonated with audiences and the film's gripping narrative, have undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the cinematic landscape, catapulting his stardom to a global level.
Allu Arjun fans worldwide have every reason to celebrate, eagerly anticipating exciting updates about the Icon Star involvement and integration into his highly anticipated sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule at the eagerly-awaited two-day extravaganza, showcasing the magnificence of South Indian cinema.
Prepare for an unparalleled celebration at IIFA Utsavam 2024, which promises an exhilarating event brimming with fervor, talent, and cultural richness.