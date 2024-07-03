Allu Arjun to attend IIFA Utsavam 2024: South Indian cinema’s biggest night

Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun, who is celebrated as both the Stylish and the Icon Star, is all set to grace IIFA Utsavam 2024 – the multifaceted South Indian Cinematic Extravaganza in Abu Dhabi in September.

The highly anticipated IIFA Utsavam 2024 will be held in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi. The grand celebration of South Indian cinema takes center stage on Yas Island on September 6 and 7 under the honourable patronage of Sheikh Nahayan Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance & Coexistence.