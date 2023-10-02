Amid Anushka’s pregnancy rumours, Virat Kohli takes an emergency flight to Mumbai

Team India’s star player Virat Kohli might miss World Cup warm-up match against the Netherlands in Thiruvananthapuram on October 3.

The buzz has it that cricketer Virat Kohli has requested BCCI officials for some time off from the management citing personal reasons.

Virat Kohli took an emergency flight to Mumbai and is expected to join soon, reported Cricbuzz and a source from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Ahead of World Cup warm-up matches, Kohli’s unexpected trip adds more fuel to Anushka’s pregnancy rumours.

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on October 01 for their second and final warm-up game against the Netherlands on October 3 (Tuesday) sans star cricketer Virat Kohli.