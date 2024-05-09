8 injured in blast at scrap dealer's shop in Dehradun

Dehradun: Eight people were injured, two of them severely, in an explosion on Thursday at a scrap dealer's shop in the Raipur area of the city, police said.

The blast occurred when a partially exploded mortar shell went off, Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajai Singh told PTI.

The scrap shop in Kidduwala under the Raipur police station area is not far from a firing range, he said.

Scrap dealers in the area often pick up waste materials from the range, the SSP said.