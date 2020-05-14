Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ to release directly on Amazon Prime Video on June 12

The streaming giant Amazon Prime Video, on Thursday, confirmed that the eagerly-awaited Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo will get a digital only premiere on June 12 and skip the theatrical route. The film, directed by Shoojit Sircar, was one of the most talked about movies of the year but failed to secure a theatrical release admid the coronavirus outbreak that has brought the film industry to a standstill.

According to the Vicky Donor star, Gulabo Sitabo is a ‘special’ movie as it reunites him with his mentor Shoojit. He added that the people around the globe will like it once it premieres on Amazon Prime Video.

“What I love about the film is its sheer simplicity - the fleeting moments of simple humour in the banter between a landlord and tenant makes this film really special. I hope audiences love the film and our chemistry when it premieres,” he added.

Gulabo Sitabo revolves around the bond between a young man and his old landlord. The inside talk is that the nok-jhok between Big B and Ayushmann will be the highlight of the film. The ‘Shahenshan’ has previously teamed up with the ace filmmaker for the sleeper hit Piku and impressed a vast section of the audience. Fans are bound to have high expectations from them this time around as well.



Interestingly, some time ago, it was reported that the Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb too would go the digital way. Similarly, the Nawazauddin Siddiqui’s Ghoomketu and the Jyothika starrer Ponmagal Vandhal are slated to get a direct OTT release in the near future. Many in the industry feel that the coronavirus crisis might indirectly usher in a new era for the entertainment industry. Either ways, a lot will depend on whether COVID-19 situation improves in the near future.