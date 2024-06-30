Amitabh Bachchan refused to watch India vs South Africa T20 World Cup final | Here's why

As India won the T20 World Cup title after 13 years on Saturday, many Bollywood celebrities wished the team, and amongst them was the 'Shahenshah', Amitabh Bachchan himself. However, the actor said that he did not watch the final match between India and South Africa.

On Bachchan's Tumblr blog, he wrote that he did not watch TV because whenever he does, India loses the match.

In his blog, Bachchan wrote, "WORLD CHAMPIONS… INDIA!!! T20 WORLD CUP 2024. The excitement and emotions and the apprehension... ALL DONE and over... the TV was not seen... we lose when I do! Nothing more enters the cerebrum... just the tears in tune with the tears of the TEAM!"