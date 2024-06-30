Amitabh Bachchan refused to watch India vs South Africa T20 World Cup final | Here's why

As India won the T20 World Cup title after 13 years on Saturday, many Bollywood celebrities wished the team, and amongst them was the 'Shahenshah', Amitabh Bachchan himself. However, the actor said that he did not watch the final match between India and South Africa.
On Bachchan's Tumblr blog, he wrote that he did not watch TV because whenever he does, India loses the match.
In his blog, Bachchan wrote, "WORLD CHAMPIONS… INDIA!!! T20 WORLD CUP 2024. The excitement and emotions and the apprehension... ALL DONE and over... the TV was not seen... we lose when I do! Nothing more enters the cerebrum... just the tears in tune with the tears of the TEAM!"
A screenshot from Bachchan Tumblr post.
Bachchan also posted on X and congratulated the team. "T 5057 - Tears flowing down .. in unison with those that TEAM INDIA sheds ..WORLD CHAMPIONS INDIA. Bharat Maata ki jay (Hail India). Jai Hind Jai Hind Jai Hind."
Celebrations erupted Saturday night across cricket-crazy India as its team won the T20 World Cup, with fans flooding the streets carrying the tricolour in their hands.
Chants of 'India, India' reverberated in the air as crowds gathered at city centres in different parts of the country to cheer for the ''Men in Blue".
Whether it was Jammu, Hyderabad, Patna or Pune, people were seen hugging and dancing as the nation's 13-year wait for a world title ended for crores of fans of cricket, who religiously follow the game and idolise its players.
Two of Indian cricket's all-time greats, skipper Rohit Sharma and superstar Virat Kohli, announced their retirement from T20 Internationals after playing monumental roles in the team's second world title conquest in the format here.
Kohli was the first to declare his decision after being adjudged player of the match for his sublime 76 in the seven-run win over South Africa in the final here. Soon after, Rohit also announced that having achieved what he came for, it was time to step aside.
(With PTI inputs)
Published 30 June 2024, 04:34 IST