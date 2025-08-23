In a relief for ISL, Supreme Court permits talks between AIFF & FSDL

<p>Bengaluru: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the Indian Super League’s organisers to come together and find a solution regarding the Master Rights Agreement (MRA), preferably within a week.</p>.<p>The special bench comprising Justice Sri PS Narasimha and Justice Joymalya Bagchi have set August 28 for the next court hearing. For the unversed, the Supreme Court on Monday had agreed to hear the matter involving a row between the AIFF and FSDL that has left the future of Indian Super League uncertain and put over 5000 jobs in jeopardy.</p>.<p>The AIFF has also been under severe pressure from the clubs with them stating they could face the possibility of shutting down if the ongoing impasse does not get resolved. The footballing governing body had stated that the pending judgement on the constitution case was the reason there were no further negotiations. </p>.Women's ODI World Cup: Chinnaswamy replaced by DY Patil Stadium .<p>However, sources have said that the FSDL had conveyed their disagreement to AIFF’s counter proposal before the Supreme Court came into picture and directed the AIFF to halt further negotiations. Sources also said that both parties were not on the same page due to the financial dividends and the operational model of the tournament. </p>.<p>“We want to create a structure that aligns everyone’s incentives and that’s what we have proposed. The ISL will be run by an entity, jointly run by clubs, AIFF and the FSDL. All parties will gain if it does well and everyone funds it if the league runs into a loss,” the source said.</p>.<p>Talking about the decade-long moratorium on the promotion and relegation mandate, “we are not against promotion and relegation. We are against premature promotion and relegation.”</p>.<p>With the Supreme Court now handing green light for negotiations, it remains to be seen if both the parties would come to an agreement with concerns and fear regarding the future of Indian football continues to deepen.</p>.<p>However, AIFF chief Kalyan Chaubey has responded positively to the court’s suggestion.</p>