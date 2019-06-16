Amjad Ali Khan enthrals audience at China concert

Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan, along with his sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, performed in Shanghai captivating the Chinese audience at his maiden concert in the country.

Held on Saturday, the concert was organised by Chaiti Arts Foundation, run by Indian expats in Shanghai in association with the Indian Consulate.

It was a night to remember, Khan, 73, said about the show.

"Memorable concert last evening in #Shanghai at Shanghai Centre Theatre #ChaitiArtsFestival," the veteran musician shared on Twitter alongside some photographs.

He also met Consulate General of India in Shanghai Anil Kumar Rai at the concert.

Speaking at the concert, Rai said, "The mesmerising performance by Ustad Amjad ji and his team at Chaiti Art Festival, Shanghai took us to the glorious cultural roots of South Asia and provided a great opportunity to the art lovers from China to understand civilisational connect with India."

The foundation said Khan struck a "positive chord" with the audience stating he felt at home.

"He emphasised that, of all the mediums of communication, music has the potential to connect all of humanity," it said in a press release.

Paintings of folk art Madhubani were also displayed at the concert.

Chaiti Arts Foundation facilitates the exchange of dialogue between visiting Indian artists and Chinese artists allow for an understanding of history and application of ragas and wide range of instruments being used in Indian classical music, its organisers said.