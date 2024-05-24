Anand Mahindra applauds 'Kalki 2898 AD' maker Nag Ashwin for unveiling 'Bujji' in grand style

On Thursday, May 23, the creators behind the eagerly awaited sci-fi masterpiece Kalki 2898 AD unveiled the sleek and futuristic vehicle named 'Bujji' - a pivotal character in the film - at a spectacular event held in Hyderabad. 'Bujji' stands as the fifth and ultimate hero of the narrative, serving as the closest companion to Prabhas's character, Bhairava.
During the event, Prabhas treated fans to an exclusive sneak peek of Bhairava and 'Bujji' through the captivating 'Introducing 'Bujji'' video, showcasing their joint odyssey on a daring mission. The genesis of 'Bujji' traces back to a tweet from Director Nag Ashwin to Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group. In response, Anand Mahindra promptly mobilized his team, facilitating a collaboration with Jayem Automotives in Coimbatore to bring this visionary vehicle to fruition.
Following the resounding success of the launch, Anand Mahindra took to social media and showered immense praise on Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin and his vision for 'Bujji'.
He wrote, “We’re so proud of @nagashwin7 and his tribe of filmmakers who aren’t afraid to think big…and I mean REALLY big..
Our team in Mahindra Research Valley in Chennai helped the Kalki team realise its vision for a futuristic vehicle by simulating the powertrain configuration, architecture and performance. In fact, the vehicle runs on two Mahindra e-motors powering the rear spherical wheel!
And Jayem Automotives put it all together…
Let the games begin…” (sic)
In response to his tweet, Nag Ashwin replied with a heartfelt message saying, “Thank you sir... for helping us dream the impossible...and for giving our #bujji it's wings (tyres..) 🙏🙏”; to which Anand Mahindra further replied, “Don’t ever stop dreaming…”
Meanwhile, the spectacular launch in Hyderabad was attended by close to twenty thousand audience members, along with the film’s director Nag Ashwin and producers C Aswani Dutt, Swapna Dutt Chalasani, and Priyanka Dutt Chalasani.
Prabhas was seen making a one-of-a-kind smashing entry by crashing through a huge wall with his trusted best friend ‘Bujji’. The event marked the beginning of the film’s extraordinary promotional campaigns, showcasing the strong bond between Bhairava and the intelligent vehicle, which plays a crucial role in the film.
Featuring an ensemble star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in key roles, Kalki 2898 AD is directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.
A multilingual, mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacle set in the future, the film hits the screens on June 27, 2024.