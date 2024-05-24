Anand Mahindra applauds 'Kalki 2898 AD' maker Nag Ashwin for unveiling 'Bujji' in grand style

On Thursday, May 23, the creators behind the eagerly awaited sci-fi masterpiece Kalki 2898 AD unveiled the sleek and futuristic vehicle named 'Bujji' - a pivotal character in the film - at a spectacular event held in Hyderabad. 'Bujji' stands as the fifth and ultimate hero of the narrative, serving as the closest companion to Prabhas's character, Bhairava.

During the event, Prabhas treated fans to an exclusive sneak peek of Bhairava and 'Bujji' through the captivating 'Introducing 'Bujji'' video, showcasing their joint odyssey on a daring mission. The genesis of 'Bujji' traces back to a tweet from Director Nag Ashwin to Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group. In response, Anand Mahindra promptly mobilized his team, facilitating a collaboration with Jayem Automotives in Coimbatore to bring this visionary vehicle to fruition.

Following the resounding success of the launch, Anand Mahindra took to social media and showered immense praise on Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin and his vision for 'Bujji'.