You have to block mindless trolling but some criticism is important feedback: Ananya Panday

'I feel like people's perceptions change every Friday. You can't get too carried away by praise or by hate. You have to keep working hard, that's the best you can do. You can't change the way people speak, so you can only work on yourself. That's what I have learned,' added Panday, who also runs a digital social responsibility initiative against online bullying.