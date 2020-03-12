'Angrezi Medium' day 1 box office prediction: Irrfan Khan starrer to open on an average note

The eagerly-awaited Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium, slated to hit screens on Friday (March 13), is unlikely to open on a good note at the domestic box office. Speaking to DH, trade analyst Prateek R Dubey says that the film might collect Rs four crore in a best-case scenario but the actual figure is likely to be a lot lower.

"The opening will be on the lower side. It might collect around Rs four crore under ideal circumstances but the final figure will be lower," he adds.

Dubey feels the COVID-19 outbreak is going to stunt the box office performance even further.

"The coronavirus situation is bound to eat into the collection of Angrezi Medium as people are staying away from multiplexes in markets such as the National Capital Region (NCR) and Mumbai. Even Baaghi 3 was affected by this," he says.

The songs of Angrezi Medium too haven't really made the desired impact and this has diluted the initial buzz around the film, which is not an encouraging development. The Homi Adjania film features top actress Kareena Kapoor Khan as the leading lady and this might work in its favour.

Either way, if Dubey's estimates hold, Angrezi Medium will beat Karwaan that had raked in around Rs 1.50 crore on day one. It will, however, prove to be no match for Good Newwz as the Bebo starrer had collected around Rs 17 crore on the opening day. That said and done, this is along expected lines as the comedy featured Akshay Kumar in the lead and was shot against a bigger budget.

Angrezi Medium, a follow up to the sleeper hit Hindi Medium, revolves around how a father moves heaven and earth to fulfill his daughter's dream. The film has a strong cast that includes Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi and Radhika Madan.