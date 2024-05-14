Anticipation soars as Prime Video unveils ‘Phulera Khoj Raha Hai Naya Sachiv’

After the immense success of ‘Lauki’ takeover, Prime Video has introduced an innovative new campaign titled 'Phulera Khoj Raha Hai Naya Sachiv', reigniting anticipation for the return of its beloved series, Panchayat.

With Sachiv Ji's unexpected transfer in the Panchayat Season 2 finale, speculation ran wild about its authenticity, intensifying excitement and curiosity among fans. Amidst fervent discussions and swirling theories, the latest campaign rejuvenates interest in the show, attracting a new wave of viewers eagerly anticipating the release of Season 3's trailer.

To kickstart the campaign, Prime Video initiated an intriguing job listing across its social media platforms, calling upon interested individuals to apply for the position of Phulera’s Sachiv.