Anticipation soars as Prime Video unveils ‘Phulera Khoj Raha Hai Naya Sachiv’

After the immense success of ‘Lauki’ takeover, Prime Video has introduced an innovative new campaign titled 'Phulera Khoj Raha Hai Naya Sachiv', reigniting anticipation for the return of its beloved series, Panchayat.
With Sachiv Ji's unexpected transfer in the Panchayat Season 2 finale, speculation ran wild about its authenticity, intensifying excitement and curiosity among fans. Amidst fervent discussions and swirling theories, the latest campaign rejuvenates interest in the show, attracting a new wave of viewers eagerly anticipating the release of Season 3's trailer.
To kickstart the campaign, Prime Video initiated an intriguing job listing across its social media platforms, calling upon interested individuals to apply for the position of Phulera’s Sachiv.
Notable figures ranging from influencers to film stars and entrepreneurs such as Ashneer Grover, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Karan Sonawane, Riteish Deshmukh, Bassi, Karishma Kapoor, and Masaba Gupta, among others, eagerly threw their hats into the ring, submitting personalised video applications on their respective social media profiles to impress Pradhan ji.
However, the excitement doesn’t end there. Following their submissions, the candidates are now poised to face a rigorous interview session with Pradhanji, Prahlad, and Manju Devi to vie for the esteemed position of 'Phulera’s new Sachiv'. The burning question remains: Who will emerge victorious? Will the residents of Phulera embrace their new Sachiv with open arms?
Created by The Viral Fever, Panchayat Season 3 is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar. The star cast boasts Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa in pivotal roles.
The new season will premiere in Hindi, with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, on Prime Video in India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on May 28.
