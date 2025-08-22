<p>New Delhi: India woman left-arm spinner Gouher Sultana has retired from all forms of cricket, saying it has been "greatest honour" to represent the country at the highest level of the game.</p><p>The 37-year-old Sultana played 50 ODIs and 37 T20Is for India after making her debut in 2008. She last represented the country in April 2014.</p><p>Sultana, however, made a successful comeback in the 2024 and 2025 Women's Premier League seasons, representing UP Warriorz.</p><p>"To have represented India at the highest level - in World Cups, tours and battles that tested both skill and spirit - has been the greatest honour of my life," Sultana wrote in an Instagram post announcing her retirement on Thursday.</p>.Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's ton powers Indian women's national cricket team to series win over England.<p>"Every wicket taken, every dive in the field, every huddle with my teammates has shaped the cricketer and the person I am today," she added.</p><p>Sultana picked up 66 wickets in ODIs at an average of 19.39, and 29 scalps in T20Is at an average of 26.27.</p><p>She played in two ODI World Cups, in 2009 and 2013, and picked up 12 wickets in 11 matches.</p><p>Sultana also featured in three T20 World Cups from 2009 to 2014, and claimed seven wickets.</p><p>Sultana is currently a BCCI Level 2 coach.</p>