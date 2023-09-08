Anushka Sharma roped in by India's leading women's fashion brand W as a 'W Woman'

India's leading women’s fashion brand - W, on-boarded famous Bollywood actor and entrepreneur Anushka Sharma as its brand ambassador. With this partnership the brand prepares to launch its high-decibel festive campaign that beautifully merges the warmth of festivities with the spirit of modernity.

The campaign talks about every festival having a story that is synonymous to the story of women. It captures the essence of women being the centre of every celebration, thereby urging women to cherish their individuality and 'Celebrate your story'.