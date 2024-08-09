AP Dhillon's 'Old Money' brings together Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt

In the video, shot like an action film, Dhillon and his friends are set out on a mission when Salman Khan's Bhai warns them that he should not come to rescue them this time. But that's what he ends up doing in the end. Dutt dials up Dhillon to threaten him but lets the singer go when he gets to know that he is Khan's protege. Dutt tells the musician, "God has given you skills, use them instead of bullets, kill them with your work." Khan and Dutt have collaborated after a decade.