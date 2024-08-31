Arthouse vs commercial, who is real?

Whatever may be one’s view of social and economic projections of a country, the field of arts, including cinema, is concerned with mundane struggles of its people. The relation between the state’s ambition to project progress and an ‘artistic’ view of the implications of such progress on people’s lives is at the heart of the debate. The state wishes to reflect its ideology of progress in every sphere of our lives and hence consolidate consensus for its ideology. Such ‘manufactured social consent’ develops popular support for such ideology. Does a work of ‘art’ challenge such popular consensus and strive to unveil the real lives of people? Or does it work towards capitalising such consensus, thus reinforcing the common sense? These are some questions to be critically looked into.