Asha Bhosle at 90: I faced difficulties but when I look back, it all looks ‘mazedar’

She sang her first film song 'Chala Chala Nav Bala' for the Marathi film 'Majha Bal' in 1943. Eighty years and some 12,000 songs later, Bhosle is readying to hold the stage again– and shows no signs of slowing down.