Assam-made Hindi movie 'Kooki', portraying plight of a rape victim, screened at Cannes, gets praise from global audience

The screening took place at the Palais H. auditorium at 11:30 pm local time on Tuesday. Film enthusiasts and distributors from various countries were present and enjoyed the film and showered their praise, said a statement issued by the film's production team, on Wednesday.
Producer Junmoni Devi Khaund, and actress Ritisha Khaund, attended the festival and engaged in discussions with the audience.
"Excitingly, France, Morocco, and several other countries have expressed interest in releasing Kooki in their respective nations. Additionally, Ritisha's acting was praised by a couple of of directors and filmmakers present during the screening and acknowledged her performance," said the statement.
Kooki is set to release on June 28 in 100 cinema halls across India. The film has touched a sensitive topic narrating a journey of a rape victim and the multiple stages and mental trauma a victim goes through.
"As the film prepares for release, there is a lot of anticipation and excitement among audiences and industry enthusiasts. It is hoped that this endeavor will not only entertain but also serve as a catalyst for the burgeoning Assamese film industry, propelling it towards greater heights of success and recognition on both regional and national fronts," Khaund said in the statement.
“I am thankful to the almighty that Kooki has received so much love not only in my state and country, but also it was equally applauded by the global audience. I thank my director Pranab J Deka, all actors and the entire team who guided me in the process and made things easier for me.” said Ritisha.
