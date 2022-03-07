'Attack' trailer: John Abraham plays a 'Super Soldier' in intense actioner

Bollywood star John Abraham on Monday unveiled the official trailer of his upcoming movie Attack, giving fans a reason to rejoice. It features the mass hero in a new avatar that has created a great deal of buzz among netizens. Judging by the trailer, the biggie revolves around a 'Super Soldier', played by the Jism star, who proves to be humanity's big hope against the forces of evil. The flick is likely to do justice to his action hero image, something that he has consolidated over the years with his work in movies such as Satyameva Jayate and Batla House.

Attack, directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, features Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez as the leading ladies. They, however, do not feature too prominently in the trailer. It remains to be seen whether they get ample scope in the grand scheme of things. The A Flying Jatt star actor apparently plays the role of John's love interest while NGK star essays a character that is an important part of the protagonist's life. The cast includes Prakash Raj and Ratna Pathak Shah.

Attack, backed by Pen Pictures, was slated to hit the screens in 2020 but got postponed due to the Covid-189 pandemic. It will finally release in theatres on April 1.

This will be John's first release after Satyameva Jayate 2, which did not live up to expectations at the box office. The actioner was directed by Milap Zaveri, and featured the mass hero in three distinct roles.

John is working on Pathaan, which will see him lock horns with Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen. It is a part of Yash Raj Films' 'Spy Universe', which includes War and the Tiger franchise, and revolves around what happens when a secret agent tries to eliminate a deadly foe. It stars Deepika Padukone as the female protagonist. Pathaan will hit the screens on January 25, 2023.

