Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Audience wants entertainment, not politics': Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan on 'Parasakthi' row

Actors Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan, who are enjoying the success of his Pongal 2026 release, Parasakthi, graced a Pongal celebration at Union Minister L Murugan's residence in the national capital on January 14.
Last Updated : 14 January 2026, 11:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 January 2026, 11:29 IST
Entertainment NewsKollywood NewssivakarthikeyanTamil CinemaTrendingjayam raviFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us