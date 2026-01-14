'Audience wants entertainment, not politics': Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan on 'Parasakthi' row
Actors Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan, who are enjoying the success of his Pongal 2026 release, Parasakthi, graced a Pongal celebration at Union Minister L Murugan's residence in the national capital on January 14.
#WATCH | Delhi | On attending the Pongal event at Union Minister L Murugan's residence, Parasakthi actor Sivakarthikeyan says, "Happy Pongal to everyone. Tamil people across the world are celebrating. Let positivity spread among us. There is no controversy. People are… pic.twitter.com/wH3lfbfv2c
#WATCH | Delhi | On attending the Pongal event at Union Minister L Murugan's residence, Parasakthi actor Ravi Mohan says, "It was a beautiful event here in Delhi. Attending Pongal here in the heart of Delhi is a great honour for all Tamil people. I am glad that I was invited… pic.twitter.com/OKAk2PIVo6