'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' movie review: A predictable, old-fashioned love story

Neeraj Pandey is back after six years with Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. It features Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead.
The movie is a romantic thriller and is similar to the 2023 English-Korean drama ‘Past Lives’.
Auron Mein... revolves around Krishna and Vasudha’, two neighbours in love. Krishna is devoted to Vasudha, and they long for a future together. An unexpected event leads to Krishna’s wrongful imprisonment.
Despite marriage and success in life, Vasudha is haunted by memories of Krishna. Meanwhile, Krishna refuses to leave prison. Twenty-four years later, they reunite, and the truth about the fateful night is revealed.
How does Vasudha’s husband react to the reunion? What choices do they make? The director weaves a delicate narrative, revealing the answers.
Devgn brings the necessary depth and maturity to the role. Tabu truly shines as Vasudha.
The chemistry between Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee M Manjrekar (as young Krishna and Vasudha) is palpable, making their portrayal more convincing.
M M Keeravani’s soundtrack is soulful, capturing the emotional essence of the film. However, the lyrics fall short of making a lasting impact.
Pandey’s writing has a poetic flair. His cleverly crafted one-liners and witty references are a delight. The script is peppered with sensibly written dialogues that resonate deeply, making the characters’ interactions feel authentic and engaging.
The film’s latter half is a poignant exploration of the human experience. It brings together themes of melancholia, nostalgia, separation, loss, yearning, and helplessness. These emotional currents leave a deep impression on viewers.
Despite its emotional resonance, the film stumbles due to a meandering narrative in the first half. Unfortunately it echoes the pace of daily soap operas. The plot relies on familiar tropes from romantic Bollywood sagas of the ‘90s, making it overly nostalgic and predictable.
It appears that Pandey has catered to a specific demographic, sacrificing some of the film’s originality and freshness in the process. There are no details about Vasudha’s wedding and her reasons for remaining childless.
(The movie has been released in Hindi across theatres)
Published 03 August 2024, 01:55 IST