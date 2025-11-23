<p>Mumbai: The NCP (SP) mounted a major offensive against Deputy Chief Minister and NCP President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ajit-pawar">Ajit Pawar</a> for the latter’s no votes-no funds remark in the run up to the Maharashtra local bodies elections with the Sharad Pawar-led outfit seeking the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Election Commission of India. </p><p>NCP (SP) spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said the remarks are nothing short of threatening and intimidating the electorate. </p><p>“The Constitution of India vests the real authority in the people, and any attempt by a powerful public office holder to coerce their franchise is a direct attack on democracy itself,” said Tapase. </p>.CM Devendra Fadnavis downplays Ajit Pawar’s 'funds' remark, stresses inclusive development.<p>Tapase reminded that Ajit Pawar, in his capacity as Finance Minister, has taken the solemn oath he took before assuming office to execute his duties faithfully and impartially.</p><p>“Let us be absolutely clear: Ajit Dada Pawar is merely the custodian of the public exchequer, not its owner. These funds are given from the taxes paid by the common people. Public funds must be used for the all-around development of the state and all its citizens, irrespective of whether his chosen candidates win or lose an election,” Tapase asserted. </p><p>“To explicitly link development aid to electoral success is a corrupt practice and a gross misuse of the power entrusted to the Finance Minister,” he said.“How long can the Election Commission remain a silent spectator while a prominent state leader openly threatens voters and tries to leverage state resources for political gain? The ECI must take immediate action against DCM Ajit Pawar as per the law,” Tapase urged.</p><p>“We must ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central leadership of the BJP: How is this politics of blatant coercion and financial threat tolerated by the alliance you support? Does the BJP endorse using the state’s Finance Ministry to blackmail voters?”</p><p>Tapase concluded by demanding that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar immediately and publicly apologize for his highly objectionable and anti-democratic remarks regarding the use of public funds and voter rejection.</p><p>“The development of Maharashtra is not conditional upon the whims of one individual. It is the fundamental right of every citizen, paid for by their tax money. Ajit Dada Pawar must apologize for trying to turn a constitutional responsibility into a political weapon.”</p>