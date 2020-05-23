Avinash: I keep reinventing myself

Avinash, the actor known for power-packed performances in five languages, attributes his interest in cinema to a workshop he attended in Mysuru.

As a young boy, he enjoyed gully cricket and went on to play the game at the university level. "My childhood was the best part of my life. I used to spend most of my time playing outdoors and would run home only when I was hungry," Avinash says.

Smitten by theatre

While books remained his best friends for the longest time, he was drawn to theatre during his post-graduation days. “British director Peter Coe conducted a theatre workshop in Mysuru and I happened to attend it. That's when I got interested in theatre and the more I read about it, the more I wanted to be a part of it. This was a baby step into the world of cinema,” he recalls.

Avinash later moved to Bengaluru and joined B Jayashree's theatre group Spandana. He also worked with Shankar Nag's theatre group Sanket. "I was working under two stalwarts who were literally married to their jobs. While Jayashree was a taskmaster who wouldn't compromise on quality, Shankar was a workaholic who spent hours trying to do what he set out to do. These were my formative years in theatre and there was a great deal to learn from these two legends," says Avinash.

While theatre remained his first love, he taught English at the National Institute of Engineering, Mysuru, and later at MES College, Bengaluru. His strong stage presence caught the attention of filmmakers. His first play 'Indrajala', in which he portrayed the role of a megalomaniac, drew a lot of appreciation. Later, he worked on three plays, under the direction of Prasanna---'Huliya Neralu', ‘Ondu Lokada Kathe' and 'Kudure Banthu Kudure'. "I was soon flooded with cinema offers," he says.

Entering cinema

Avinash made his debut in G V Iyer's 'Madhvacharya', a film based on the life of Saint Madhva. It won several national and state awards.

His debut in mainstream cinema was with Shivarajkumar's ‘Samyuktha’. His other notable performances were in Girish Kasarvalli's ‘Dweepa’, in which he played the lead opposite Soundarya, T S Nagabharana's ‘Chinnari Muththa’ and T N Seetaram's ‘Mathadana,’ all three of which won national awards. He also lists ‘Chiguridha Kanasu’ and ‘Singarrevva’ among his most memorable films.

Work with stalwarts

Avinash has since acted in 500-plus films in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam in a career spanning nearly three decades. He has worked with more than 200 directors, including K Balachander, Girish Kasaravalli, T N Seetharam, A R Murugadoss, Puri Jagannadh, P Vasu, Vetri Maran, Yogaraj Bhat, Suri and Gautham Menon.

"Acting in different languages gives you confidence as an actor. You work in different conditions, encounter strange situations. I may not speak all languages but they have enhanced and enriched my experience as an actor." he says.

All-time role model

Dr Rajkumar remains Avinash's idol to this day. "His humility and dedication are there for all to see and emulate," he says.

Working with Ambarish was always an enjoyable experience and Rajnikanth taught him discipline and commitment. "Rajnikanth's fan following has always baffled me but he has remained unaffected by it," Avinash says.

Reinvent yourself

Avinash has been part of some major transitions in the film industry over the decades. "Technology has brought with it immense possibilities. It has changed the rules of acting, direction and even production. There is so much to adapt to, and I continue to learn," he says.

n actor, he says, must keep reinventing himself. "You have to challenge yourself at every step. You have to meet not just the demands of the director, but also work towards bringing in freshness," he says.

Lockdown diaries

The coronavirus pandemic has snatched the livelihood of many, observes Avinash. “These are tough times. I have been staying at home and spending a lot of time with my son. I have also been binge-watching films,” he says.

MA in English

Avinash was born into a middle-class family. He spent his childhood in Yelandur, near Chamarajanagar, and completed his schooling from Hardwicke High School in Mysuru. He graduated from Maharaja’s College and went on to do an MA in English from Manasagangotri.