<p>The undying passion to see Shivam's journey from Emraan Hashmi's fans has finally been heard. For nearly two decades, Emraan's fans kept the legacy of the cult classic <em>Awarapan</em> alive, celebrating its iconic music and the unforgettable character, Shivam. Their persistent demand for a sequel has now become a reality.</p><p>Vishesh Bhatt and Emraan Hashmi just treated their fans to a delightful surprise and announced that the highly anticipated sequel, Awarapan 2, has officially gone on floors.</p>.<p>What began as a special birthday announcement for Emraan Hashmi is now on the fast track to production. Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, the makers have kick-started their first shooting schedule in Bangkok. The sequel to Awarapan is written by Bilal Siddiqui, who co-created Aryan Khan's debut project, <em>Ba***ds of Bollywood</em>.</p><p>Backed by Vishesh Bhatt under the banner Vishesh Films, <em>Awarapan 2</em> promises to carry forward Shivam's journey of love and redemption. Audiences can expect the same grit, raw emotion, intense action and blockbuster music that made the original a timeless classic.</p><p>The dynamic duo behind blockbusters like <em>Jannat, Murder, Raaz</em> and <em>Gangster</em>, Emraan Hashmi and Vishesh Films, are all geared up to create cinematic magic once again.</p><p>With the shooting moving ahead swiftly, the team is ready to bring Shivam's life to the silver screen, offering a nostalgic journey for the audience. <em>Awarapan 2</em> is set to hit theaters on April 3, 2026.</p>