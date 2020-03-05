'Baaghi 3' day 1 box office prediction: Tiger Shroff starrer to take a good start despite coronavirus scare

The eagerly-awaited Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3, slated to hit screens tomorrow ( March 6), is likely to open on a terrific note at the domestic box office despite the coronavirus scare. Speaking to DH, trade analyst Prateek R Dubey says that the film will collect in the range of Rs 20 crore and Rs 23 crore on day one and give 'Ronnie' fans a reason to rejoice.



He, however, makes it clear that the final figure might be on the lower end as some filmgoers are a bit reluctant to visit theatres due to the spread of the coronavirus in India.

"Baaghi 3 should open in the range of Rs 20 crore and Rs 23 crore as the buzz is favourable. However, the coronavairus outbreak might eat into the collection. Either way, a Rs 20 crore opening day is on the cards," he added.

If Baaghi 3 opens on expected lines, it will fail to beat War as the action-thriller had collected around Rs 53 crore on the opening day. This, however, is not too surprising as the Siddharth Anand-helmed biggie was released in three languages (Hindi, Telugu and Tamil) and featured Hrithik Roshan as the parallel lead.

Baaghi 3 might also not be able to beat the day one collection of Baaghi 2, which has the potential to ruffle a few feathers. Either way, a lot will depend upon the Word of Mouth (WoM).

Baaghi 3, directed by Ahmed Khan, is an action-drama and features Tiger Shroff in a macho avatar that has clicked with the target audience. The film, a 'spiritual successor' to Baaghi 2, features Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady and marks her second collaboration with the heartthrob. The flick has a strong supporting cast that includes Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande, Disha Patani and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Baaghi 3 is a remake of the Tamil flick Vettai that featured Arya and Madhavan in the lead.

