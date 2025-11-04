<p>When <em>Baahubali: The Epic</em> hit theaters again on October 31, the audience knew they were in for nostalgia, grandeur and goosebumps. The reimagined and re-cut version of SS Rajamouli’s <em>Baahubali: The Beginning</em> and <em>Baahubali: The Conclusion</em> was trimmed and made into one majestic narrative, giving the audience a new perspective.</p><p>Amid all this, an interview with SS Rajamouli has attracted everyone’s attention, where he is seen confirming another <em>Baahubali</em> film. In the interview, filmmaker Rajamouli was seen talking about several things with actors Prabhas and Rana Daggubati.</p>.'Baahubali: The Epic' movie review: Re-edited ‘Baahubali’ weak on rhythm.<p>In a segment, SS Rajamouli spilled the beans about upcoming projects and gave fans a mega surprise by announcing another <em>Baahubali</em> film. He said, “This is not <em>Baahubali 3</em>, but a continuation of that world. We have made a 3D animated film called <em>Baahubali: The Eternal War</em>. The teaser will be released during the intermission of <em>Baahubali: The Epic</em>."</p>.<p>Further spilling the beans, SSR said, “The project will be made on a massive budget of Rs 120 crore, and Shobu Yarlagada has been working continuously for over 2 years.”</p><p>On hearing the movie’s budget, Prabhas was shocked and said, “Rs 120 crore? This is the planned budget for our <em>Baahubali</em>.”</p><p>Regarding the <em>Baahubali</em> franchise, Rajamouli confirmed plans for Baahubali 3 during the segment. The filmmaker said that the movie will materialise eventually but didn’t reveal any official schedule or date.</p><p><em>Baahubali: The Epic</em> is a re-cut, 3-hour-45-minute version of the original films, reimagined for a grand theatrical experience. The film, which has already created waves globally, reunites <em>Baahubali</em> fans for a spectacular return to 'Mahishmati'. With an overhaul in sound and visuals, the new edition promises a heightened cinematic experience presented in IMAX, Dolby, DBOX, PCX, 4DX, ICE Immersive and Epic formats.</p><p>Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj and Tamannaah Bhatia, the film invites audiences to relive the magic on the biggest screens with Sharad Kelkar’s resonant voice once again breathing life into <em>Baahubali</em>’s timeless legacy.</p>