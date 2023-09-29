'Baanadariyalli' lacks substance and is slow-paced

'Baanadariyalli’ takes its name from a popular song sung by late actor Puneeth Rajkumar in the 1981 Kannada film 'Bhagyavantha'. What remains once the movie ends are a few lines of the original song used sporadically, and nothing else.



Sid (Ganesh), a cricketer and Leela (Rukmini Vasanth), a swimming instructor decide to get married. Leela wants to get married only if her father, Vasu, approves. Despite disliking Sid, he gives his consent for the wedding. Soon after, Sid shifts to Vasu’s house and takes him to Africa, a continent Leela always wanted to visit. Kadambari (Reeshma Nanaiah), a travel blogger, joins them on the way. The rest of the movie is about incidents that happen in Africa, the purpose of their visit, and if Kadambari and Sid will develop a relationship.



The director Gubbi makes a mess of a simple romantic plot by including too many subplots. Most elements are left incomplete and so is the development of the characters. Incidents such as a swimming instructor becoming an environmentalist, Sid sacrificing his career for Vasu, the former leaving his family members and shifting to the latter's house, and an unemployed Sid taking Vasu to Africa, are irrational.



Gubbi loses control of the film's second half, where it shows wildlife and adventure, which are not convincing. This affects the pace of the narration. There are glaring mistakes in the English subtitles. The scenes, lyrics and music contradict each other often — hence neither the music nor the lyrics draw attention.



'Baanadariyalli' is a visual treat, thanks to cinematographer Abhilash Kalathi. Scenes from Masai Mara in south western Kenya, which include rugged landscapes, cheetahs, a montage of lions and zebras, deserve appreciation.



Rukmini Vasanth is convincing as Leela. However, the Ganesh-Rukmini pair appears as a mismatch. Ganesh delivers an average performance. Rangayana Raghu, as a heartbroken father, impresses. Reeshma Nanaiah's cacoepy will make one cringe.