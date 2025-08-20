'Diversion' of SC/ST funds: Karnataka minister assures invoking of penal provisions

<p>Bengaluru: Attacked by the opposition for using SC/ST <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/detrimental-to-growth-cag-on-guarantee-schemes-impacting-karnataka-finances-3687881">funds in the ‘guarantee’ schemes</a>, Social Welfare Minister Dr HC Mahadevappa assured the Karnataka Assembly on Wednesday that he would invoke penal provisions against departments that do not furnish data on beneficiaries.</p><p>Mahadevappa said this after the BJP and JD(S) came after him over the use of Rs 13,433.84 crore from the Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan and Tribal Sub-Plan (SCSP-TSP) to implement the 'guarantee' schemes in the current year.</p>.Bill passed to benefit 4L gig workers in Karnataka.<p>Raising the issue during Question Hour, Holalkere BJP MLA M Chandrappa criticised the social welfare department for "diversion" of SCSP-TSP funds. </p><p>Karkala MLA V Sunil Kumar said the SCSP-TSP law does not allow funds to be used for general schemes. "How then did you use the SCSP-TSP money for guarantee schemes? For the Shakti scheme, you've used Rs 1,537 crore. How did you identify women commuters as SC/ST?" he asked. </p><p>Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka warned Mahadevappa, an SC himself, against earning a black mark over "diversion" of SC/ST funds. "If we had done this, they (Congress) would have driven us away. How dare you do this with Dalit money?" he said, adding that SCSP-TSP funds were used for inspection bungalows. </p>.Parl panel expresses concern over diversion of funds of District Mineral Foundation in several states.<p>Mahadevappa ruled out "diversion" of SCSP-TSP funds. </p><p>"There was a provision for 'deemed expenditure' using which the previous BJP government spent Rs 8,000 crore. Even our government spent Rs 4,000 crore. We have removed this clause," Mahadevappa said. </p><p>In the current fiscal, Rs 42,017.51 crore is available under SCSP-TSP across 34 departments. </p><p>"Under Section 7C of the law, the money must go to SC/ST beneficiaries of common schemes. The Act itself provides for this," Mahadevappa said. "Even the Centre is using SCSP-TSP money in mining and power sectors. States like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh are using SCSP-TSP money for different programmes," he said. </p><p>The minister said all departments have been "strictly" asked to furnish details of SC/ST beneficiaries under various programmes. "In case of excess allocation, the departments must surrender the money, which will be re-appropriated," he said. "If details aren't provided, I'll invoke penal clauses." </p><p>BJP's S Suresh Kumar said Mahadevappa was advocating a "hopeless" case. To this, Mahadevappa said: "If there's anything against my conscience, I won't be sitting here." </p>