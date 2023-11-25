'Bad Manners' movie review: Gangster drama let down by many sub-plots

Late actor Ambareesh had one of the most unconventional starts to a career for a lead actor. Despite leaving a mark in his first role as Jaleel in ‘Nagarahaavu’, he only bagged supportive roles for nine years before he broke out as the Rebel Star through ‘Antha’ in 1981. His son Abhishek seeks to continue the ‘Rebel’ legacy with ‘Bad Manners’, an action entertainer.
Rudresh (Abhishek) is a cop eager to get to the bottom of the illegal gun industry in Goda. The town is ruled by kingpin Phoenix and his one-eyed friend Magai. While uncovering the sinister network, Rudresh rescues a girl and the audience learns about his past.
Resembling his father in mannerisms and swagger, Abhishek can potentially fill in his shoes if he keeps up with good work and works on his fitness and diction. Female lead Rachita and senior actors Tara and Sharat Lohitashwa get limited screen time but have done well.
With a success rate and longevity that is hard to match in commercial cinema, Suri is a director keenly watched by all. And with ‘Bad Manners’, he is back to exposing the underworld, weaving the narrative around real-life events and studies. Overloaded with guns and gangsters, the plot has little room for romance and comedy. While that is welcome, Suri’s fans may not like this deviation from his brand of masala action entertainers. The film also sags under the weight of too many sub-plots.