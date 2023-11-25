'Bad Manners' movie review: Gangster drama let down by many sub-plots

With a success rate and longevity that is hard to match in commercial cinema, Suri is a director keenly watched by all. And with ‘Bad Manners’, he is back to exposing the underworld, weaving the narrative around real-life events and studies. Overloaded with guns and gangsters, the plot has little room for romance and comedy. While that is welcome, Suri’s fans may not like this deviation from his brand of masala action entertainers. The film also sags under the weight of too many sub-plots.