'Bad Newz' Promo: Triptii Dimri aces fashion game in white bodycon dress

Triptii Dimri has been making waves not only for her acting skills but also for her fashion choices. Her recent appearance in the white bodycon dress during the 'Bad Newz' promotions has set new fashion trends and the pictures are going viral on social media.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 18 July 2024, 05:36 IST

Triptii Dimri, who became a new ‘National Crush’ after Animal, has once again stirred a storm on the internet with her alluring look.

Credit: Instagram/@tripti_dimri

The diva, who is on a promotional tour for her upcoming movie Bad Newz, in her latest look.

Credit: Instagram/@tripti_dimri

The diva made heads turn in a white bodycon dress during her visit to the national capital along with her co-stars Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk.

Credit: Instagram/@tripti_dimri

Triptii Dimri aced her fashion game in the white bodycon dress that perfectly showcased her style and elegance.

Credit: Instagram/@tripti_dimri

Paired with subtle makeup and a simple hairdo, Triptii looked every bit the fashion icon she is becoming.

Credit: Instagram/@tripti_dimri

As soon as pictures of Triptii surfaced on social media, fans and fashion enthusiasts couldn't stop raving about her stunning look.

Credit: Instagram/@tripti_dimri

The images garnered thousands of likes, shares, and comments across various platforms.

Credit: Instagram/@tripti_dimri

Published 18 July 2024, 05:36 IST
