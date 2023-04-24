Badshah apologises for mentioning Lord Shiva in song

Badshah issues apology; says some parts of the song 'Sanak' will be changed

The rapper has also said that the replacement process takes a few days before the changes reflect on all platforms

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 24 2023, 16:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2023, 16:26 ist
Badshah. Credit: Twitter/@Its_Badshah

Popular Punjabi singer-rapper Badshah has come out with an apology on social media after drawing flak for mentioning lord Shiva's name in his latest track 'Sanak'.

Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, took to Instagram, where he posted a note and apologised. The track had received backlash for using a deities name along with objectionable words.

Badshah mentioned that he has already taken "proactive measures" to change some words and would never cause offense to anyone "wilingly or unknowingly."

He wrote in the note: "It has been brought to my attention that one of my recent releases, Sanak, sadly seems to have hurt the sentiments of some people. I would never willingly or unknowingly cause offence to anyone's sentiments.""I bring my artistic creations and musical compositions to you, my fans, with utmost sincerity and passion. In light of this recent development, I have taken proactive measures to change some parts of the song and actioned the replacement with this new version on all digital platforms to further avoid hurting anyone."

He added that the replacement process takes a few days before the changes will reflect on all platforms.

"I request everyone to be patient during this period. I humbly offer my sincerest apologies to those whom I may have unknowingly hurt. My fans remain my bedrock, and I shall always hold them in the highest esteem and with boundless affection. Love Badshah," the note read.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Entertainment News
badshah
Lord Shiva

Related videos

What's Brewing

Badshah apologises for mentioning Lord Shiva in song

Badshah apologises for mentioning Lord Shiva in song

They were saying farewell: Dhoni on Kolkata crowd

They were saying farewell: Dhoni on Kolkata crowd

'Climate-driven' Malaria spike in Malawi, Pakistan

'Climate-driven' Malaria spike in Malawi, Pakistan

Some iconic moments from Sachin's career

Some iconic moments from Sachin's career

SpaceX rocket leaves crater, damage at Texas base

SpaceX rocket leaves crater, damage at Texas base

 