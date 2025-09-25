B-SMILE extends deadline for tunnel road tenders by 3 weeks

<p>Bengaluru: For the second time, Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Ltd (B-SMILE) has extended the deadline to submit bids for the Hebbal–Central Silk Board twin tunnel road project.</p>.<p>The revised deadline has now been pushed to October 15.</p>.<p>B-SMILE had floated tenders in July this year for a six-lane underground road, totalling 16.74 km, divided into three packages.</p>.B-SMILE to handle Ejipura flyover, Baiyappanahalli underbridge projects in Bengaluru.<p>The deadline was first fixed for September 2. On the request of companies that attended the pre-bid meeting, it was revised to September 23 and has now been further extended to October 15.</p>.<p>Officials said the date was extended after bidders requested more time, as the project is technically challenging and financially complex, with private firms expected to bear 40 per cent of the cost.</p>.<p>Although the government has projected the tunnel road as a solution to decongest traffic in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, the project has faced criticism for prioritising personal vehicles and delaying the Namma Metro project proposed along the same alignment.</p>