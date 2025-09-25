Cricket coach in Bengaluru booked for abusing, duping student's mother

<p>Bengaluru: The Konanakunte police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against a cricket coach and physical education teacher for allegedly sexually harassing and defrauding the mother of a student. </p>.<p>The suspect, Abey V Mathew, is a native of Kerala and worked at Carmel Academy School on Bannerghatta Road, where he also ran a cricket academy.</p>.<p>The complaint was filed on Tuesday by a 33-year-old woman, who alleged that Mathew presented himself as a reputable coach and social worker and sexually exploited her by promising to marry her.</p>.Bengaluru man files police complaint after wife demands Rs 2 crore, calls him impotent.<p>According to the FIR, the complainant alleged that Mathew targeted single mothers and women associated with his cricket academy and the school. </p>.<p>The complainant, a divorced mother of a 10-year-old girl, stated she had first met Mathew while visiting her daughter's school.</p>.<p>At a time when she was facing personal and financial difficulties, she approached Mathew for a small loan. He allegedly responded by claiming to have a strong "police background" and a high-ranking position within the Aam Aadmi Party, promising to assist her. He then gained her trust by helping her find a house. </p>.<p>The complainant alleged that after she got divorced in September 2024, Mathew began a physical relationship with her, using repeated promises of marriage to overcome her hesitation. He convinced her to live with him and had a lawyer draft a document to give the relationship a false sense of legitimacy.</p>.<p>The complaint further stated that the relationship resulted in a pregnancy in January 2025, which was followed by a natural abortion. When she confronted Mathew about his promises of marriage, he threatened to kill her, stole her mobile phone and personal belongings, and went into hiding.</p>.<p>The police have taken up the investigation. Mathew is absconding.</p>.<p>An official at the Konanakunte police station confirmed that an FIR has been registered and investigation is underway.</p>