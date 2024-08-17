Baker Street to Bollywood

Now, cut to more recent times — because, apparently, the world just can’t get enough of Sherlock Holmes. Moviegoers were thrilled when Robert Downey Jr (yes, that Iron Man) took on the role of the iconic detective not once, but twice, in Guy Ritchie’s high-octane ‘Sherlock Holmes’ films. With Hans Zimmer delivering the musical score and Downey Jr bringing his signature charm, this action-packed series had everyone buzzing — and did quite nicely at the box office too. This version of Holmes isn’t just brainy — he’s brawny too, dishing out beatings as easily as he cracks cases. Around the same time, we got another Holmes, this one from Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss (Doctor Who). They brought us a modern, sharp-witted adaptation for the BBC and PBS. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) as the sleuth and Martin Freeman (The Hobbit) as Dr Watson, with Andrew Scott (Ripley) as the fiendish Moriarty, this version tossed Holmes into the 21st century — smartphone, blog, and all. Remember all those “You’ve been Sherlocked” tees flooding Brigade Road and Church Street? Yep, one can thank this show for that. Meanwhile, ‘Elementary’, the clever American twist on the classic, had Jonny Lee Miller’s Holmes swapping the foggy streets of London for the bustling heart of New York City, with Lucy Liu’s Joan Watson by his side — proving once again that the detective’s brilliance knows no borders. With only three episodes per season, each a 90-minute movie, it was a concise but thoroughly captivating take on the classic detective.