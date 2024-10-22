Banijay Asia, Disney+ Hotstar announce Indian adaptation of American show 'Monk'

<p>New Delhi: Banijay Asia and Disney+ Hotstar are collaborating for the Indian adaptation of popular American show <em>Monk.</em></p>.<p>The show, which is currently in production and will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar and Hulu, marks the first Asian adaptation of <em>Monk</em> that ran from 2002 to 2009 on American network USA.</p>.<p>It is the second international version after a Turkish adaptation. <em>Monk</em> is licensed globally by NBCUniversal Formats, a division of Universal International Studios.</p>.Disney names James Gorman as new chairman, to announce next CEO in early 2026.<p><em>Monk</em> revolved around Adrian Monk (Tony Shalhoub), a detective with obsessive-compulsive disorder and his assistants Sharona Fleming and Natalie Teeger. He works with the San Francisco Police Department in solving unconventional cases while investigating his wife's unsolved murder.</p>.<p>“We are incredibly excited to partner with NBCUniversal Formats to adapt <em>Monk</em> for Indian audiences,” said Deepak Dhar, Founder & Group CEO of Banijay Asia & Endemol Shine India.</p>.<p>“The original series set a benchmark for character-driven mysteries, and we believe our adaptation will resonate similarly. With a stellar cast, we are confident we will do justice to these iconic characters," he added.</p>.<p>Sumanta Bose, Business Head HSM and Content Head at Disney+ Hotstar, said they are thrilled to partner with Banijay Asia and NBCUniversal Formats to bring the award-winning series to the Indian audience.</p>.<p>"<em>Monk</em> is a perfect fit for our platform, with its engaging mix of humour, mystery, and emotional depth,” Bose said.</p>.<p>Banijay Asia, a subsidiary of global content giant Banijay Entertainment, earlier produced successful adaptations of <em>The Night Manager</em> and <em>The Good Wife</em> for Disney+ Hotstar.</p>