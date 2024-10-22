Home
Banijay Asia, Disney+ Hotstar announce Indian adaptation of American show 'Monk'

The show, which is currently in production and will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar and Hulu, marks the first Asian adaptation of Monk that ran from 2002 to 2009 on American network USA.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 14:32 IST

Published 22 October 2024, 14:32 IST
