<p>Bengaluru: Police broke up a cab drivers' protest over low earnings at an Uber office in southern Bengaluru on Monday, arresting eight people and seizing six cars. </p><p>Scores of drivers had gathered at Uber Partner Seva Kendra on Hosa Road, accusing the ride-hailing firm of "differential treatment" between fleet and independent drivers. </p><p>Under Uber Fleet, individuals and companies rent out their cars to drivers who don't own any vehicles. </p><p>The protesters, organised by the Bharath Transport Association Group — an RR Nagar-based drivers' union with about 76,000 members — pledged not to leave until the company gave them an undertaking. </p><p>The company alerted the jurisdictional Parappana Agrahara police, alleging that drivers were shouting slogans and causing unrest. A police team arrived around 10.45 am. </p><p>Police told the protesters that it was illegal to hold the demonstration outside Freedom Park. When asked to disperse, the crowd allegedly "pushed and insulted" women sub-inspectors Keerthi Lakshmi and Kalavathi K R. </p><p>Led by Jayanna, 52, and Vinay Gowda, 43, the protesters refused to leave and allegedly obstructed police from performing their public duty. They allegedly asked the officers, "why did you come here?" </p><p>Police said additional police were called in, and the situation was brought under control. Eight men were arrested, and six cars were seized. Besides Jayanna and Vinay Gowda, those arrested include Jagadish, Raju, both 35; Kiran Kulkarni, 38, Ananda, 33, Imran Pasha, 36, and Malakappa, 30. Police have booked them under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections related to assault, negligence, endangerment and conspiracy. </p><p><strong>Drivers' grouse</strong></p><p>An Uber driver explained how their earnings had dropped sharply. "We don't get enough rides even if we are neary the location, and Uber bloks IDs for random reasons. On the other hand, fleet drivers get back-to-back bookings," he told DH. </p><p>He added that 3,000-odd drivers from Kerala had joined the Fleet programme, affecting the earnings of local drivers. A Fleet driver earns Rs 3,000 a day, of which Rs 800 goes to the vehicle owner, and roughly Rs 1,000 is spent on fuel and other expenses. </p><p><strong>What company says</strong></p><p>An Uber spokesperson condemned "the use of violence and intimidation by a few individuals". </p><p>"We also categorically deny any allegation of differential treatment between fleet and independent drivers. Our policies are designed to ensure fairness, transparency and equal opportunity for all, regardless of their operational model. Uber operates a zero-commission model where drivers retain 100% of fares after a nominal subscription fee." </p>