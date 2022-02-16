Bappi Lahiri no more: A look at the legendary composer's rich legacy

Legendary music director Bappi Lahiri, Indian Cinema's 'Disco King, passed away on Wednesday due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea. The celebrated artist, who added new life to blockbusters such as Himmatwala and Namak Halal with his tunes, had an impressive career that spanned over four decades. His demise is a major loss for the film fraternity as it marks the end of an era. Here is a look at why he is an inspiration for fans.

Ahead of the times

Lahiri was widely regarded as the master of the fusion genre as his tunes featured a strong mix of western influences and Indian music. He incorporated lively beats into his songs, which helped them connect with the younger audience. This is exactly why Disco Dancer emerged as one of the biggest albums of 1982. The peppy Jimmy Jimmy and the energetic title track became a rage, making the compelling story all the more enjoyable. Even songs such as Hari Om Hari (Pyaara Dushman) and Yaar Bina Chain Kahan (Saaheb) were pretty ahead of the times.



Versatility personified

Lahiri, who is pretty much synonymous with disco numbers, never hesitated to step out of his comfort zone. He gave proof of his versatility as a composer when he composed the ghazals Kisi Nazar Ko Tera Intezaar Aaj Bhi Hai and Aawaz Di from the 1985 release Aitbaar. His songs in films such as Naya Kadam and Masterji were quite melodious. Similarly, movies like Himmatwala and Justice Chaudhury featured popular duets. Naino Mein Sapna from the former, in particular, attained cult status due to its striking visuals.

Pan-India artist

Lahiri made an enviable impact in Telugu cinema composing for popular movies like Simhasanam, State Rowdy and Rowdy Inspector, It was, however, the 1991 release Gang Leader that many consider being his finest work in Tollywood. The songs Vaana Vaana and Papa Rita, in particular, attained cult status. He also worked extensively in Bengali films, Kollywood and Sandalwood.

International sensation

The ace composer was one of Indian music's first international sensations. His songs from Disco Dancer emerged as chartbusters in the Soviet Union. In 1989, he was invited to perform live on BBC London. which proved that his popularity knew no bounds. His song Thoda Resham Lagta Hai was partially used in singer Truth Hurts' song Addicttive.

Always there for young talent

Lahiri frequently collaborated with other musicians to help their careers reach new heights. He lent his voice to the sensuous Ooh La La track, composed by Vishal-Sekhar, from The Vidya Balan-starrer Dirty Picture. He collaborated with Sohail Sen for the Tune Maari Entriyaan and Asalaam-E-Ishqum songs from Gunday (2014), which became instant earworms. He served as a judge on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in 2006, helping aspiring singers fulfill their dreams. His association with the show further consolidated his standing as a style icon as fans really appreciated his unique look.

His work is timeless

Bappi Da's songs have been reused on several occasions due to their timeless quality. His Telugu number Vaana Vaana from Gang Leader was recreated by Mani Sharma in Racha. Similarly, Bambai Se Aaya Mere Dost was used in a new avatar in Chandni Chowk to China while Tamma Tamma was reused in Badrinath Ki Dulhania. He will live on through his songs.

