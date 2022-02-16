Bappi Lahiri's Telugu compositions are unforgettable

Popularly known as the "Golden Man" and the "King of Disco" Bappi Lahiri, who died aged 69, had composed multiple Telugu songs that made him one of the best composers from 1986 to 2020 in India.

Bappi Lahiri was a music director for as many as 14 movies, including several musical hits of their respective timelines. Super-hit songs like Vaana Vaana Velluvaye, Aakasham Loo Oka Thaara, are still some of the most liked compositions by the legendary musician.

Gang Leader, Rowdy Alludu, Nippu Ravva, State Rowdy and Rowdy Inspector are some of the many movies for which Bappi Lahiri had composed music.

Bappi Lahiri's Telugu compositions mostly starred Megastar Chiranjeevi and most of the songs in their combinations were chartbusters at that point in time. Bappi who had given music for the movies State Rowdy, Gang Leader, Rowdy Alludu, and Big Boss featuring Chiranjeevi were musically hit. His other compositions, for Mohan Babu and Venkatesh Daggubati, were also super hits.

His last Telugu film was the 2020 movie Disco Raja, an album, originally composed by Thaman. Bappi Lahiri was brought on board to sing the song Rum Pum Bum with Sri Krishna and Ravi Teja, while lyrics were penned by Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry.

