<p>Mumbai: The romantic-comic-action hero and superstar Dharmendra's iconic dialogues — "Kutte, Kamine! Main tera khoon pi jaunga!", "Basanti, in kutto ke samne mat nachna" and 'main sharabi nahi hoon, bas thoda dard peeta hoon' — will echo in the hearts of millions of his fans. </p><p>A veteran of 300-plus films, his dialogue delivery has been very unique because of the style and the way he put the message across. </p><p>As a matter of fact, many of the dialogues delivered by him has outlived the films. </p><p>"Kutte, kamine, main tera khoon pee jaaunga!" in Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973) is something that is still popular and used in memes. The dialogue reflects vengeance.</p><p>"Basanti, in kutton ke saamne mat naachna" in Sholay (1975) is something that is still in use by millions of his fans. Sholay which had an impressive star cast comprising Sanjeev Kumar, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Amjad Khan - is one of the most iconic films of Hindi film industry, which completed 50 in 2025. </p><p>"Jo darr gaya, samjho marr gaya" in Phool Aur Patthar (1966) in fact summed him his spirit and how me made big in Mumbai after coming from a small town. </p><p>"Main sharabi nahi hoon, bas thoda dard peeta hoon" in Sharafat (1970) captures heartbreak, vulnerability and suffering. </p><p>"Hum dosti mein baat karte hain, dushmani mein nahi" in Yakeen (1969) reflects Dharmendra's real style of dealing with people. </p><p>"Dil bhi hai, dard bhi hai… aur dono ke beech main hoon" in Dream Girl (1977) captures the poetic style of Dharmendra. The story revolves around Hema Malini, who plays five roles of Sapna, Padma, Champabai, Dream girl, and Rajkumari, to steal money in order to maintain a home for orphans.</p><p>"Main jab bhi koi lafz bolta hoon, to lagta hai jaise shehnai baj rahi ho", Abhinetri (1970) reflects his charm and romantic nature. </p><p>"Uma ji, shayad aapne khud ko kabhi haste huey nahi dekha. Kabhi chupke se aaine ke saamne jaakar dekhiye aur dekhiye ye hassi kitni khoobsurat hai" in Anupama (1966) was all about emotional vulnerability.</p><p>"Insaan ka dil badhta hai, toh uska chehra khil uthta hai" in Satyakam (1969), one of the greatest films, is one of his iconic dialogues. </p><p>"Jab tak is dharti par suraj chaand rahega, Dharamveer ka naam rahega" in Dharamveer (1977) is a sort of prophecy - people will live and admire him. </p>